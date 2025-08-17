Hello, Central Washington Conservative readers! I’m delivering straight talk on an issue that matters to every voter who values fair elections and the integrity of U.S. citizenship. Washington State’s Initiative IL26-126, backed by the Washington State Republican Party and State Rep. Jim Walsh, is a practical step to secure our voter rolls by requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for registration. This isn’t about politics. It’s about ensuring only eligible citizens decide our future while protecting the hard-earned citizenship status of legal immigrants. Thanks to investigative journalist Glenn Morgan of We the Governed, we know our system has a problem: 717,000 voter registrations lack Social Security numbers or driver’s licenses, making them unverifiable under federal law. That’s a red flag, especially when recent election margins 433,550 votes in the 2024 governor’s race, 545,177 in 2020, and 343,000 in the 2022 Senate race are far smaller. Below, I’ll outline the pros and cons of IL26-126, demolishing Democratic messaging that mislabels it as voter suppression and showing how it safeguards citizenship. Let’s dive in.

Glenn Morgan’s Evidence: 717,000 Unverified Registrations

Our elections are only as strong as our voter rolls, and Washington’s are shaky. The state’s vote-by-mail system is convenient, but registration is too easy: check a box claiming citizenship, no proof required. Automatic registration at the Department of Licensing or social services adds voters quickly, but it’s prone to errors, especially in Central Washington’s rural communities. That’s where Glenn Morgan’s work comes in.

Morgan, a trusted voice for accountability through We the Governed, has exposed government waste, securing over $645,000 in fines from campaign finance violations. His Washington Voter Research Project analyzed records from 29 of Washington’s 39 counties, covering 990,054 active voter registrations as of August 2025. The numbers are stark: 142,595 registrations (14.41%) lack the last four digits of a Social Security number or a driver’s license number, violating the federal Help America Vote Act of 2002.

Apply that statewide, where we have 4,978,825 active voters as of July 31, 2025, per the Secretary of State. That’s 717,448 unverified registrations, rounded to 717,000 for simplicity. Within that, 25,000 in the sampled counties lack both Social Security number and driver’s license data, suggesting about 40,000 statewide. These voters can’t be cross-checked against federal databases like the Social Security Administration or the SAVE system to confirm citizenship.

The Secretary of State’s office admits the issue but claims only 13,000 lack both IDs and that SAVE checks handle the rest. Morgan and Walsh disagree, noting SAVE is slow and unreliable, and 717,000 loose ends is a massive risk. Washington ranks 46th out of 51 (50 states plus Washington, D.C.) in election integrity, per the Heritage Foundation, due to lax verification. Morgan’s data, pulled from county records, isn’t guesswork. It’s a wake-up call.

Recent elections show the stakes. In 2024, Bob Ferguson beat Dave Reichert for governor by 433,550 votes. In 2020, Jay Inslee won re-election over Loren Culp by 545,177 votes. In 2022, Patty Murray defeated Tiffany Smiley for U.S. Senate by about 343,000 votes. Compare those to 717,000 unverified registrations. Even a small fraction of ineligible votes could flip results, as seen in the 2004 governor’s race decided by just 133 votes.

Pros vs. Cons: Why IL26-126 Wins

Let’s break down the pros and cons, exposing why Democratic arguments from state and county leaders fall flat.

Pros:

Protects Citizenship Status: IL26-126 ensures only U.S. citizens vote, safeguarding the value of citizenship for legal immigrants who worked hard to earn it, especially in Washington’s diverse communities. Non-citizen voting, intentional or accidental, is a federal felony under 18 U.S.C. § 611, punishable by up to one year in prison and deportation. This initiative prevents such risks, protecting legal immigrants from legal jeopardy.

Enhances Election Security: By requiring proof of citizenship for new registrations and auditing existing rolls, IL26-126 closes loopholes. Morgan’s 717,000 unverified registrations prove the system’s vulnerability, and this aligns with federal law and a 2025 executive order on citizenship verification.

Restores Public Trust: Over 30% of Americans doubt election results post-2020. With margins like 433,550 (2024), 545,177 (2020), and 343,000 (2022), unverified voters erode confidence. IL26-126 preserves vote-by-mail while ensuring integrity.

Fair and Temporary: The 2027 audit sunsets in 2029, accepting common documents (passports, birth certificates). Voters get multiple notices, and reinstatement is instant, making it practical for voters in Washington.

No Cost Barrier: Documents are low-cost ($20 to $30, often reimbursable), and no new fees are imposed.

Broad Support: Polls show bipartisan backing for voter ID, and states like Georgia saw turnout rise after implementation.

Cons (and Why They’re Wrong):

Democrats, including county parties, claim IL26-126 is voter suppression. Let’s dismantle their messaging.

Con: Disenfranchises Marginalized Groups. Democrats, like OneAmerica and county leaders, say it burdens low-income, immigrant, elderly, or rural voters, potentially canceling registrations and deterring participation.



Rebuttal: This is fearmongering. The initiative accepts multiple documents most citizens, including legal immigrants, have. Birth certificates are affordable, and notices give months to comply. Reinstatement is immediate. Democrats ignore that it protects legal immigrants by preventing accidental felony voting, which could lead to deportation. Georgia’s ID laws boosted turnout, proving access isn’t harmed. If Democrats cared about immigrants, or election integrity they’d support safeguards, not a system risking legal trouble.

Con: Unnecessary Due to Rare Fraud. They cite Brennan Center’s 0.0001% fraud rate, claiming signature verification suffices.

Rebuttal: Morgan’s 717,000 unverified registrations aren’t “rare.” They’re a systemic flaw dwarfing election margins. Non-citizen voting is a felony, and even accidental cases (from registration errors) threaten integrity. Democrats’ dismissal ignores other states’ purges of thousands of ineligible voters.

Con: Anti-Democratic Suppression. County Democrats call it a barrier targeting minorities and immigrants, sowing fear.

Rebuttal: This is a distraction. IL26-126 applies equally, preserves vote-by-mail, and uses documents legal immigrants often have (e.g., naturalization papers). OneAmerica’s ballot title challenge was a delay tactic, and media like the Washington State Standard spread myths about ending mail voting. Thirty-six states have ID laws without disenfranchisement. Democrats’ “suppression” narrative protects a lax system, not voters.

The pros deliver security and fairness, while Democrat cons rely on exaggerations refuted by evidence. Their messaging ignores Washington’s need for trust in elections.

Why IL26-126 Is Worth It

IL26-126, filed May 20, 2025, requires new voters to show proof of citizenship: passports, birth certificates, naturalization papers, or enhanced driver’s licenses. The 2027 audit checks existing registrations against Department of Licensing records. No match? Two notices, then cancellation if ignored, but instant reinstatement. It sunsets in 2029. This protects citizenship, ensures fair elections, and rebuilds trust.

How to Support IL26-126

This initiative needs us. Collect 324,516 signatures by January 2, 2026. Volunteers are at Washington fairs and markets. Download at wagop.org/initiative-il26-126-facts or contact your local county GOP for a copy.

Closing Thoughts

Washington’s elections should reflect citizens’ will, not unverified risks. IL26-126 protects legal immigrants’ citizenship status and ensures fair elections, countering Democrat fearmongering with facts. Let’s secure our future. Go out and sign the initiative and comment below!