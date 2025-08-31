Central Washington Conservative

Central Washington Conservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
6d

How is it that any court with a reveal rate THAT high is allowed to stand?? CLEARLY the judges have a political agenda, are legislating from the bench and/or have no knowledge of precedent and the Constitution.

Who holds judges accountable? It seems they are appointed and then do as they please. Since they are appointed, they should either be accountable to the executive branch or to some other elected official. They certainly don't feel compelled to represent the people and the people appear to have little recourse.

I can't imagine any other job where you get it wrong 97% of the time and you're still employed. Even weathermen do better than THAT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matt Brown
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture