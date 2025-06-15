Central Washington Conservative

Central Washington Conservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Threads and Nodes's avatar
Threads and Nodes
4d

Hillsdale College has an excellent free course on the Constitution and what has happened to it and to our government since it was written. It will infuriate you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
5d

Good job Matt…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Brown
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture