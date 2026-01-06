Central Washington Conservative

Emily Terrell
Jan 6

As a consultant city planner and hearing examiner on the west side, I have followed your political work. It’s not easy working in this environment as a conservative Christian. I am also a preacher’s daughter without a church home. Your brave work, both in politics and religion, speak my soul’s cry in words I can’t always express. Thank you.

Nancy D Churchill
Jan 6

Your call to action the the Modern Church is timely! This strange silence also happens in rural communities. The "Black Robe Regiment" was a vital part of this nation's founding, and our country needs to the Church lead again during this time of utter moral decay. Thank you for addressing this!

