The School Choice Tax Relief Act: A Real Fix, Not Just Talk

Imagine a world where every child, no matter their ZIP code or family income, has access to an education tailored to their needs. A world where parents aren’t trapped by failing schools or bureaucratic red tape, but instead hold the power to choose what’s best for their kids. That’s not a pipe dream it’s the vision behind the School Choice Tax Relief Act, a idea I dropped last week with Dan Newhouse’s team. I’m not here to cheerlead for Dan I’m here because Americans need solutions, not whining, and this is a GREAT one: a $15,000 tax deduction per child for tuition at any nonprofit K-12 school. It’s simple, it’s bold, and every Republican rep in Congress should be fighting for it. Let’s break it down.

The Problem: Taxed Into a Corner

Families are getting crushed. In 15+ states—like Washington, California, and Oregon school choice is a fairy tale. No vouchers, no ESAs, no tax credits. Want your kid in a nonprofit school STEM academy, arts program, church-run, whatever? You’re shelling out public school taxes (thousands a year in Washington, say) plus tuition ($10,000 or more). That’s thousands to opt out of a broken system. Why no federal break? Because Internal Revenue Code Section 170 says tuition’s a “service payment,” not a deductible gift. Parents are double-taxed, nonprofits are handcuffed, and kids lose. It’s a problem begging for a fix.

The Key: Crack Open Section 170

Here’s the magic: my bill rewrites Section 170. Right now, it blocks deductions for tuition to 501(c)(3)s because you’re “getting something back” your kid’s education. The School Choice Tax Relief Act adds one line: tuition to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit running a K-12 school secular, religious, take your pick becomes deductible, up to $15,000 per child per year. No income caps, no state nonsense. Why’s this the key? Without it, the IRS keeps tuition off-limits, screwing families nationwide. Change it, and parents can deduct for Montessori, church schools, or tech academies unlocking cash and choice in one shot. It’s the choke point we’ve got to bust.

How Easy It Is: One Tweak, Done

This isn’t brain surgery it’s a tax code tweak with teeth. Amend Section 170 to say, “Tuition’s deductible,” and boom millions breathe easier. Congress messes with the tax code constantly Article I, Section 8 says they can, and Mueller v. Allen (1983) proves it’s legit for choice. The $5 billion revenue hit? Offset it by cutting $5 billion from federal education grants to states with fat budgets (110% above the national average). No tax hikes, no state burden. Shove it into budget reconciliation—51 Senate votes, no filibuster and it’s law. Any rep can draft this in an afternoon. It’s so easy it’s ridiculous not to do it.

The Win: Freedom That Delivers

This is real relief. A family with two kids at a $12,000-a-year nonprofit school deducts $24,000 from their taxable income. A church school parent claims $15,000. A STEM academy family matches it. In non-choice states, it’s a game-changer; in choice states, it’s rocket fuel. Arizona’s ESA boom 70,000 families, 90% stoked shows tax relief hits hard and fast. Nonprofits stay free from state overreach no forced standards, just choice. This is problem-solving with muscle.

Why It’s a No-Brainer for Every GOP Rep

I handed this to Newhouse’s team last week not because I’m his biggest fan, but because it’s a solution, not a complaint. But one office won’t cut it. Every Republican rep from Florida to Idaho should be all over this. It’s a layup: tax cuts, parental power, and a middle finger to red tape. Pushback? “It’s for the elite!” Nope it’s for anyone double-taxed. “Public schools suffer!” Wrong it’s federal, not state. “Too hard!” Please one line fixes it. This is the kind of win the base demands.

The Call: Solve It, Don’t Whine

Grab the link below. Share it with your neighbor, your pastor, your friend in Texas. Then bombard every Republican congressman and woman calls, emails, hell, show up at their door. Say, “Co-sponsor the School Choice Tax Relief Act it’s a solution, not talk.” Because no parent should be taxed into a failing system, and no kid should miss a nonprofit school that fits church-run, artsy, or otherwise. I’m not here to moan; I’m here to fix this. Download, spread it, and let’s make it happen. Who’s in?

CLICK HERE FOR BILL