Central Washington Conservative

Sue Kelley
6d

I work in Eastern Washington. I will tell you that unless and until something is done about the insane amount of give aways is done Washington will never see conservative leadership. One friend who considered herself conservative will still vote Dem, WHY? Her drug addict son and his baby mama had a child they didn't want. She adopted her grandchild. The state pays her 600 a month so the child didn't go into foster care plus healthcare. It pays her son, currently in prison again thousands in food stamps which he cannot use and he gives her. She is being paid to care for her mother, who has never worked and was also an addict. They pay her to care for her brother who is mentally retarded but could live in a group home . Mum had kept him home all these years because she gets paid and housing food stamps and healthcare. This has funded housing remodels a swimming pool 2 businesses with vivid loans and multiple week long family vacations. Just one example

Sue Fenich
5d

You have my support Matt.

