If you’re a conservative in Washington State, you already know something is broken. Our state is awash in top-down mandates, out-of-control spending, and radical ideologies infiltrating every level of government from Olympia to your local school board.

But if we’re going to turn this around, we need more than good intentions. We need equipped leaders men and women trained to understand the system, navigate it, and influence it for good.

That’s why the Washington State Republican Party is proud to announce a statewide partnership with the Center for Self Governance (CSG) one of the most effective grassroots training programs in the country. CSG doesn’t just teach theory. It prepares conservative citizens to lead, not just during campaign season, but every day of the year.

This partnership is more than a resource. It’s a movement to train up thousands of leaders across Washington who are ready to govern, organize, and help influence policy in a principled, strategic, and effective way.

Free Training for Washington Conservatives

Through this partnership, every Washington conservative can now access CSG’s entire Apprentice Level Certification for FREE by using the code GOWARED25 at www.centerforselfgovernance.com.

This is a golden opportunity — not just for learning, but for building leadership pipelines across every county, city, and precinct in the state.

Why CSG? A Proven Model for Raising Up Leaders

CSG isn’t another political webinar or civic refresher. It’s a rigorous, multi-tiered training program designed to equip ordinary citizens to influence government systems from within, and actually understand the entire chess board. CSG students have gone on to:

Win local and state elections

Reform school boards and city councils

Launch watchdog groups and conservative coalitions

Successfully push back against unconstitutional policies

Influence legislation and halt overreach

Whether you’re brand new to politics or already serve in elected office, CSG has something for you. The training is structured to take you from foundational learning to strategic influence and, ultimately, to high-level leadership.

The Three Certification Levels: A Roadmap to Leadership

Here’s how it works:

🏛 Apprentice Certification

(FREE with code GOWARED25)

This is your on-ramp to leadership — ideal for new activists, community members, and future candidates. At the Apprentice level, you’ll need to:

✅ Complete at least two Bottom Line Civics Courses (choose from 5):

Foundations in Self Governance – Learn systems theory, power structures, and how to identify who really holds authority in your community.

History of Self Governance – Trace liberty-based government through historical civilizations, revolutions, and American development.

Systematic Politics: The Evolution of Cooperation – Understand how systemic movements like Progressivism transformed governance.

Partisan Politics: The Evolution of Polarization – Explore the causes of extreme political division and how to respond strategically.

Poli-Ticks: Living a Politically Disease-Free Life – Stay grounded, resilient, and focused in an increasingly toxic political environment.

✅ Complete Four Structure of Government Courses (choose from 8):

School Government – Learn the structure and leverage points of your local school system.

City Government – Understand how city councils operate and how to influence city budgets and ordinances.

County Government – Engage meaningfully with county-level power structures like sheriffs and commissioners.

Regional Government – Navigate regional planning organizations and multi-jurisdictional compacts.

State Constitution - Introduction – Connect your state constitution with the U.S. Constitution and discover its original design.

State Constitution - Legislative – Learn how laws are written, processed, and manipulated — and how to intervene effectively.

State Constitution - Executive – Examine how executive agencies operate and where citizen oversight is most effective.

State Constitution - Judicial – Learn the structure of the courts, how they interpret law, and how judicial activism operates.

🕓 Each class is about 2 hours and available online or in person. Normally $25 per class — but FREE with the code GOWARED25.

🧭 Journeyman Certification

(Blocks 1, 2, 3)

Once you’ve completed your Apprentice Certification, you’re ready to advance into system-level political understanding and modeling.

These next courses will challenge you to think strategically, organize effectively, and build frameworks for sustained influence.

Block 1: Introduction to Systematic Politics Understand the individual’s role within political systems, how feedback loops work, and where real influence happens.

Block 2: Competitive Systematic Politics Develop field-ready political strategies through simulations, modeling, and dynamic system interaction.

Block 3: Advanced Competitive Systematic Politics Apply your training in real-world exercises designed to increase your impact within legislative bodies, political organizations, and agencies.

This track is ideal for anyone ready to become a precinct leader, campaign strategist, or reform-minded board member.

🏆 Professional Certification

(Blocks 4–8)

This is the final level — designed for high-capacity leaders, elected officials, executive directors, policy advocates, and regional organizers. It builds mastery in messaging, system navigation, and long-term movement building.

Block 4: Systematic Team Development Learn how to build, train, and deploy high-functioning teams aligned with constitutional governance and principled leadership.

Block 5: The Art of Political Chess (Game Theory) Model real-time political situations and forecast outcomes using strategic simulations and conflict dynamics.

Block 6: The Art of Political Chess (Outside Gaming) Understand how external influencers (media, education, corporations, lobbyists) shape policy outcomes.

Block 7: The Art of Political Chess (Inside Gaming) Navigate internal pressures — from bureaucrats, legislative committees, and intra-party politics — to produce outcomes.

Block 8: Systematic Messaging Learn how to develop message-driven campaigns and influence cultural narratives with clarity, consistency, and resonance.

This certification path is for those called to lead organizations, movements, or policy campaigns — and win.

From Concern to Competence: Why This Matters

It’s one thing to be concerned about where our state is heading. It’s another to be equipped to do something about it.

Right now, Washington needs:

Parents who know how to fight for curriculum transparency

Commissioners who understand budgets and legal jurisdiction

Church leaders who can rally voters while navigating election law

Citizens who can pressure agencies, councils, and boards with facts and strategy

Leaders who aren’t intimidated by bureaucrats, media, or political insiders

We don’t need more noise. We need more knowledge.

How to Get Started

Go to www.centerforselfgovernance.com Select the Apprentice-level classes you want to take Use promo code GOWARED25 to enroll in all of them for FREE Begin your training — online or in person Complete your certification and advance into the next level when ready

Final Thoughts: Leadership Is the Long Game

This is not a quick fix. It’s a long-term investment in your community, your family’s future, and your state’s direction.

We’re not just trying to win elections — we’re trying to build a culture of self-governance in Washington. We’re not here just to oppose bad policy — we’re here to replace it with better leadership. This is about building the capacity to govern, to make decisions rooted in principle, and to engage systems with both conviction and competence. Washington doesn’t just need fighters — it needs builders, equipped to restore accountability, transparency, and liberty at every level of government.

CSG gives us the blueprint. It’s up to you to take the next step.

Sign up today at www.centerforselfgovernance.com

Use code GOWARED25 to unlock all Apprentice classes for free.



Let’s raise up a new generation of leaders — not just to win, but to govern well.