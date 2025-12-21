Central Washington Conservative

Central Washington Conservative

Emily Terrell
2d

These same dynamics affect the west side small and midsized cities and towns and our rural areas. Our builders and landlords are also deeply impacted. The effect is to once again favor only the largest players and externalize the impact to everyone else. Olympia never games out the second and third order consequences, especially when they can claim short-term emotional wins. AWC goes along.

Neural Foundry
2d

Really sharp analysis. The distinction between institutional incentivs and outcome-based ones cuts straight to why organizations like AWC can claim wins while smaller cities bear the costs. I've seen this pattern irl where state-level policy gets applieduniformly without accounting for capacity differences between jurisdictions. The Right to Counsel example is especially good, showing how what looks like tenant protection actually shrinks rental supply in markets with different risk tolerances.

