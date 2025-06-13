In 2023, when I first became Chair of the Yakima GOP, I walked into a crowded meeting room at State Committee. All 39 county chairs from across Washington were there in person, each bringing a different story about what it means to be a Republican. Early in that meeting, we asked two basic questions: “What does a Republican do?” and “What is a Republican?” As we went around the room, every single chair offered a different answer. Some leaned into tradition, others spoke about pragmatism, and a few tried to blend the two. What stood out was not just the diversity of thought, but the realization that if we, as leaders, could not answer those foundational questions in a unified way, it was unreasonable to expect the public to know or trust us.

This is not just a theoretical problem. It affects everything from how we win elections and pass policy to how young people view the future of our party. That meeting made me realize we needed more than new talking points. We needed a structural solution to bridge the partisan divide inside the Republican Party.

The Real Genesis: Conversations with Mark Herr

The solution did not develop in isolation, nor was the idea for a two-caucus GOP something I invented on my own. I’m sure others have considered similar ideas before. In my case, it grew out of countless conversations with my friend Mark Herr, founder of the Center for Self Governance (CSG). Mark’s approach has always been about teaching everyday people how to truly engage with the machinery of government, not just the politics of the moment. He asks the tough questions that strip away slogans and force real reflection.

Mark would press me with the same challenge every time: “What does a Republican do, and what is a Republican?” If we could not give the same answer in Yakima, Spokane, or Seattle, what future were we offering to voters? Our discussions often lasted for hours. We examined how the GOP’s internal rifts at the local level seeped up into the state and national parties. Mark made it clear that if we did not clarify who we are, we would always be divided and directionless.

The more we talked, the clearer it became that telling everyone to “just unify” would not work. Our strength was in our differences, but we needed a system to organize and respect those differences. The idea for the two-caucus GOP emerged in these honest, sometimes difficult conversations. The goal was to provide a home for both wings of the party. By giving structure to our diversity, we could heal the rift instead of watching it deepen.

CSG Training: Navigating the System

Mark’s CSG training was a turning point in how I approached leadership and politics. CSG does not teach party politics. It teaches the deeper system, how local charters work, how laws move, and how government structure influences everything from budgets to policy. With this training, I learned to focus not just on partisan wins, but on how to influence and navigate the entire system.

This systematic understanding was vital. I saw that the Republican Party’s internal divides were often as much about process and systems as about ideology. The CSG training gave me practical tools for bridging divides within the GOP. It helped me move beyond daily drama and instead build lasting influence. What we needed was not more rhetoric, but a structural way to honor both the Conservative and Progressive sides of our party.

Democrats in Disarray: Our Moment to Lead

All of this is happening while the Democratic Party is struggling with its own civil war. The Democrats are divided between radicals demanding extreme social and economic change, and moderates clinging to pragmatic governance. Working-class families are being left behind. Inflation and crime are rising in blue states. Longtime Democrats are taking to X to express their frustration and disappointment. The left’s internal fights are public, and voters are noticing.

Donald Trump’s coalition brought together conservative Democrats, blue-collar families, and independents who were looking for a party with clarity and backbone. If we want to build a lasting majority, we need to offer a clear identity and a home for anyone whose values align with ours.

Why Two Caucuses? A Solution from Experience

The two-caucus model is about answering those questions Mark Herr kept asking me.

Clarity for Voters

One of the most common frustrations I hear from voters is that they feel like they are casting their ballots blindly. Too often, Republican candidates run on vague promises and generic branding, only to govern in ways that surprise or disappoint their supporters. With two caucuses, that confusion would end. Every Republican candidate, elected official, and precinct committee officer would be required to publicly declare which caucus they align with: Progressive Republican or Conservative Republican. This declaration would give voters a clear sense of the values, priorities, and legislative style they can expect.

During campaign season, this clarity would mean voters no longer need to guess where a candidate stands. There would be no need to rely on rumors or attack ads to figure out who is a true conservative or a pragmatic moderate. This transparency would also force candidates and officials to be honest about their convictions. No more hiding behind ambiguity or claiming to be “all things to all people.” Candidates would have to state who they are and what they believe before the first yard sign even goes up.

As this level of clarity becomes the norm, trust between the Republican Party and its base would be restored. Voters could be more confident in their choices, which would increase activism, volunteerism, and turnout. People would know their vote means something. The days of post-election disillusionment would be replaced by a culture of accountability and transparency that strengthens the entire party.

Action Over Rhetoric

Political parties are notorious for making bold promises during elections and then watering them down later. A two-caucus system would change that. Each caucus would be responsible for developing, publishing, and defending its own platform, with specific policy proposals and action plans. The Progressive Republican Caucus could focus on economic innovation, infrastructure, and pragmatic foreign policy. They would bring new ideas for education, workforce development, and policy for the future.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Republican Caucus would prioritize traditional American values. They could champion issues like religious liberty, school choice, the sanctity of life, strong families, and fidelity to the Constitution. Both caucuses would have to not only articulate their priorities, but show real results.

Despite their differences, the caucuses would unite around Republican principles that have defined the party: limited government, lower taxes, secure borders, and the protection of freedom of speech and thought. By organizing around these core values, each caucus could offer voters a clear vision of both what unites us and what distinguishes each wing of the party. This would create a culture where action and results matter more than empty rhetoric.

A Home for Disaffected Democrats

The Democratic Party’s internal conflicts have left many of their traditional voters politically homeless. Working-class families, union members, small business owners, and faith-based voters are increasingly uncomfortable with the direction of the left. The Progressive Republican Caucus could offer pragmatic solutions and a moderate approach to governance. Instead of demanding immediate ideological conversion, it could extend an open hand to those who still hold some traditional Democrat values but are tired of the current radicalism.

At the same time, the Conservative Republican Caucus would provide stability for lifelong Republicans and movement conservatives. This dual approach would make the GOP a party where new members are genuinely welcomed, and long-time conservatives know their principles are safe.

By broadening the coalition in this way, the Republican Party could absorb disaffected Democrats without diluting its core values. Both caucuses would gain energy and perspective from each other, creating a party that is more adaptable and resilient. This approach would transform the Republican Party from a shrinking base into a growing movement.

Embracing Internal Debate

Consultants have long tried to manage internal differences by keeping them quiet or spinning them away. The result is resentment, distrust, and public party infighting at the worst moments. The two-caucus model would turn those differences into a source of strength.

By making debate open and organized, both caucuses would be empowered to make their case, challenge each other, and refine their ideas. Disagreement would be treated as a sign of a living, principled organization. Healthy internal competition would push each caucus to sharpen its message and improve its policies.

This spirit of debate would also attract principled leaders and thoughtful voters—people tired of echo chambers and craving genuine dialogue. By modeling civil discourse, the Republican Party could become a beacon for those who believe in both freedom and responsibility.

Broadening the Tent

The future of American politics depends on our ability to welcome new voices while staying true to our principles. Young voters and new Americans are skeptical of purity tests. They want solutions to real-world problems, not just party-line talking points. The two-caucus structure lets us do both. The Conservative Caucus can rally the base and stand firm on principle. The Progressive Caucus can experiment with new ideas, reach out to new constituencies, and address the issues that matter to people in changing communities.

Both caucuses can work together to make the Republican Party more relevant without falling into the trap of bland centrism. Instead of watering down our message, we can speak directly to more Americans, showing that the GOP is ready to lead in the twenty-first century. This approach creates a pathway for new leaders and new ideas, ensuring the party is not just reacting to the present but building for the future.

How to Build It

Define Platforms in Public

Both caucuses would debate and write their platforms at conventions. Input would come from the grassroots, not just insiders.

Require Declarations

Candidates running as Republicans would declare their caucus when they file for office. When they serve, they would be accountable to the principles of their caucus.

Unite on Core Issues

Both caucuses would agree on a basic set of Republican fundamentals. There would still be space for robust and respectful debate on other issues.

Project Unity, Not Sameness

Imagine a convention where both caucuses present their ideas, but unite for joint fundraising and a shared vision. The message would be clear: We are Republicans, principled and ready to lead, no matter which caucus we identify with.

Why This Model Works

The lack of clarity in today’s GOP is costing us trust and momentum. The two-caucus system, developed out of CSG principles and Mark’s straight shooting questions, would bring authenticity and transparency. Both wings could advocate for their beliefs, but always under a single Republican banner.

At the same time, Democrats are losing working families and alienating moderates with their own internal conflicts. We do not need to repeat their mistakes. We can build something stronger and more sustainable if we are willing to reform our own structure.

The 21st-Century GOP: A Party That Understands the System

Politics is not just about personalities or slogans. It is about systems and structure. My CSG training taught me that real power is found in understanding and influencing those systems. The two-caucus GOP puts this philosophy into action. We would be a party that honors differences, builds coalitions, and gives every Republican and every voter a clear answer to the questions that matter.

What is a Republican? Someone with a place and a voice in a principle-driven party.

What does a Republican do? We act, we solve problems, and we defend liberty, always together.

Call to Action

Are you ready for a Republican Party that faces its challenges honestly, empowers its people, and offers a real alternative to the chaos of the left? Should we take this moment to build a systematic, two-caucus GOP for the 21st century? Is this a utopia that is not achievable?

Let’s answer those hard questions together. Comment below your thoughts.