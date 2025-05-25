Let’s put all the phony virtue-signaling and PR spin aside for a minute and get brutally honest about what happened at Cal Anderson Park this weekend and what it says about the real state of “leadership” in Seattle.

A peaceful Christian worship rally, organized under the hashtag #DONTMESSWITHOURKIDS, brought together parents, pastors, and families who wanted nothing more than to pray, sing, and stand up for their children. Their message was simple: Parents, not unelected bureaucrats or radical activists, should decide what’s best for their kids. Faith, family, and childhood innocence still matter.

In a city that claims to champion “diversity,” “inclusion,” and “justice,” you’d think there’d be space for parents and faith communities to gather in peace. Instead, they were violently attacked by Antifa and far-left agitators. Masked goons screamed in their faces, hurled objects, shoved, punched, and tried to drive these parents and kids out of a public park with brute force. The only thing standing between peaceful families and an angry mob was a line of SPD officers. These officers, let’s be honest, get zero gratitude from Seattle’s politicians for actually defending human rights.

So how did Mayor Bruce Harrell and the city respond? Did they offer moral clarity? Was there outrage at leftist violence? Did they defend the most basic American freedoms at all?

No. The mayor’s response is a masterclass in cowardice, gaslighting, and raw political intimidation.



The Mayor’s Gaslighting: “Inclusion” as a Weapon

Mayor Harrell’s official statement reads like something straight out of a totalitarian playbook. He smothers the public in flowery language about “inclusion” and “diversity,” while wielding those very words to exclude, demonize, and criminalize anyone who disagrees.

Let’s break down the lie.

“Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities…”

Fine. But the city’s idea of “inclusion” stops cold the second parents, Christians, or anyone with a different worldview wants to use a public space. Suddenly, being “welcoming” means declaring entire classes of people (conservatives, Christians, parents, and anyone who does not bow to the city’s radical dogmas) as enemies of “our values.”

“Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason—to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values…”

Let’s decode that. If you don’t think like the ruling elite, you are “provoking” violence against yourself. If you want to worship, pray, or defend your children’s innocence in public, you’re not just unwelcome. You are the problem. And if a left-wing mob attacks you, the city blames you.

Mayor's Response

Who Are the Real Extremists?

The Mayor and his defenders want you to believe the real threat comes from a few moms and dads singing worship songs and holding signs that say “Don’t Mess With Our Kids.” They want you to think that praying for your family is “provocative” and “extreme.”

Here’s the truth. The only people initiating violence at Cal Anderson Park were Antifa and their fellow travelers. Masked, dressed in black, using intimidation and outright assault, these are the real extremists. They do not want dialogue. They want control. They do not protest, they terrorize. This is textbook political violence and in any sane city, it would be universally condemned.

But in Seattle, City Hall winks, nods, and looks the other way.

If you want to see what fascism looks like in the Pacific Northwest, look at a city government that blames the victims of political violence, calls parents “provocateurs,” and quietly enables the very mobs attacking citizens for their beliefs.

The Great Double Standard: Excusing Leftist Violence, Criminalizing Dissent

Imagine for a moment if the roles were reversed. Suppose a Pride parade or a left-wing protest had been attacked by a group of right-wing thugs. Would the mayor shrug? Would city officials suggest maybe the “provocateurs” shouldn’t have gathered in public? Not a chance.

There would be a media firestorm, wall-to-wall coverage, a dozen press conferences, and calls for federal intervention. Seattle’s entire political apparatus would move heaven and earth to hunt down the perpetrators and “address the root causes of hate.”

But when parents, pastors, and worshippers are attacked by Antifa, there is silence. Deflection. And a veiled threat that next time, the city will find a way to deny your permit.

This is not just hypocrisy. It is an abdication of basic moral responsibility. When leaders apply the law and their own standards differently based on who is being attacked and who is doing the attacking, they have surrendered any legitimate claim to authority.

Bureaucratic Tyranny: Permitting as Political Censorship

Let’s not miss what’s happening behind the mayor’s rhetoric. Harrell’s next move is to weaponize bureaucracy against his opponents. He’s ordered the Parks Department to “review all of the circumstances of this application to understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued.”

Translation: Find an excuse to shut these people down next time. Can’t ban their ideas outright? Smother them in paperwork, permits, new “community impact” requirements, and endless reviews. This is soft authoritarianism using process as a bludgeon when open censorship would be too obvious.

Meanwhile, the same city turns a blind eye to any progressive protest, riot, or occupation, no matter how disruptive, destructive, or lawless. As long as you’re carrying the approved banners and chanting the right slogans, Seattle will move mountains to “support your voice.”

No Outrage, No Condemnation, No Leadership

Mayor Harrell makes a token mention that “anarchists infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence,” but notice the absence of outrage or even basic human sympathy for the parents, children, and worshippers who needed police protection just to exist in public. There’s no condemnation of Antifa, no promises of prosecution, and no empathy for the victims.

If this is what “leadership” looks like, then Seattle is lost. A government that cannot or will not defend the rights of its most peaceful citizens has lost any moral mandate to govern.

The Real Victims: Families, Faith, and the Future of the City

Let’s be clear. The biggest losers in all of this are not the politicians. They are the families who are now scared to gather, worship, or speak out throughout Washington State. They are the parents who worry what will happen if they dare to object to radical ideology in schools. They are the children who, instead of seeing adults resolve differences with words and ideas, witness mobs and city leaders send the message that violence wins.

Is this the Washington we want? Is this “progress”?

What’s happening in Seattle is a warning for every city in America. When government picks sides, when the mob is rewarded and the peaceful are punished, when political power is used to silence, threaten, and exclude, civil society collapses. The American experiment dies not with a bang but with a bureaucrat’s signature and a politician’s cowardly tweet.

Solution: The Human Dignity Proclamation—Real Inclusion, Real Unity

Here’s the part the mayor and his cronies don’t want you to hear. There is a way forward, a way to restore sanity, safety, and true inclusion to our communities. That answer is not found in more virtue signaling or performative “diversity” committees. The answer is simple: Affirm and protect the equal dignity of every single person.

Recently, a Pierce County resident, wrote a bold, unifying measure: the Human Dignity Proclamation. Unlike the city’s hollow rhetoric, this proclamation does not play favorites. It does not elevate one group at the expense of another. It declares, unequivocally, that every human being—regardless of race, faith, gender, belief, or background—has inherent dignity and value.

Let’s take a look at their language:

“The [LOCAL GOVERNMENT] recognizes the inherent dignity and equal value of every human being, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, national origin, socioeconomic status, disability, or background.” “…lifting up one race, group, or category of people above others, without equal regard for the dignity of all, creates division and undermines the ideals of unity, equity, and justice for which our community strives…”

Imagine what Seattle could be if it adopted this as its guiding principle. Not just for a month, but for every city action, every permit, every public square. Imagine if “inclusion” actually meant what it claims: everyone matters, and no one is excluded for their faith, beliefs, or parenthood.

Call to Action: Demand Dignity, Demand Change

If you are sick of the cowardice, the double standards, the endless political gaslighting, here’s your moment. Demand that Seattle’s leaders stop picking winners and losers in the human rights game. Demand they adopt a Human Dignity Proclamation as city policy. Make your voice heard at council meetings, with your neighbors, and in every election.

Share the Human Dignity Proclamation with your officials and demand adoption.

Refuse to let mobs, bureaucrats, or politicians silence your voice or your values.

Stand with your neighbors. True unity means everyone’s dignity is non-negotiable.

Use #DONTMESSWITHOURKIDS and demand the city live up to its promises. Stop the double standards, stop the excuses, and defend EVERYONE’S rights.

Full Text: Human Dignity Proclamation

Proclamation: Promoting Human Dignity WHEREAS, the [LOCAL GOVERNMENT] recognizes the inherent dignity and equal value of every human being, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, national origin, socioeconomic status, disability, or background; and WHEREAS, our shared humanity and vibrancy of our county calls for mutual respect, compassion, and understanding among all people, promoting a society in which every individual feels seen, valued, and heard; and WHEREAS, history has shown that lifting up one race, group, or category of people above others, without equal regard for the dignity of all, creates division and undermines the ideals of unity, equity, and justice for which our community strives; and WHEREAS, [LOCAL GOVERNMENT] remains committed to building an inclusive and respectful society where diversity is honored, and where no group is elevated at the expense of another, but rather all are uplifted together in the spirit of human solidarity; and WHEREAS, we believe that the pursuit of justice, equality, and human rights must begin with the affirmation that all lives carry equal worth, and that true progress lies in unity, not separation; WHEREAS, human dignity includes all people, from all beliefs, backgrounds, identities, and persuasions, and acknowledging this diversity strengthens the fabric of our community; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED… That [Month, Year] is hereby designated as Human Dignity Month in [LOCAL AREA], and all residents are encouraged to participate in events, initiatives, and educational programs that celebrate and promote the dignity of every person, irrespective of their beliefs, backgrounds, or persuasions; and BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED that this proclamation serves as a reminder of the importance of mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration in building a more inclusive and harmonious community for all.

Seattle does not need more excuses. It needs courage. It needs real unity. It needs leaders who will defend the dignity of all, no matter their politics, faith, or family. Anything less is a betrayal of everything this city claims to stand for.