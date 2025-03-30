Hey, Washington State Republicans are you fired up yet? Are you steaming mad about the direction this state’s been sliding for years? Or are you still sprawled out on your couch, muttering about election integrity, sipping your coffee, and pointing fingers while our House and Senate seats stay blue? Let’s talk numbers, because the truth is screaming at us: we’ve got 1,610,409 Republican voters spread across 1,222,173 households. Add to that 1,628,649 swing voters folks we could win over living in 1,438,342 households. That’s a whopping 3,239,058 voters in 2,660,515 households who could change the game if we’d just get out there and reach them.

Now imagine this: 10,000 of us just 10,000 pissed-off patriots hitting the streets, knocking on doors, and talking to these voters. Break it down: that’s 266 households per person. Two hundred sixty-six doors to knock on, ballots to harvest, voters to educate. Help them know how to vote, show them the candidates who’ll fight for our values, and make sure they know their voice matters. If 10,000 of us did that, we wouldn’t just make a dent we’d flip House seats. We’d flip Senate seats. We’d turn this state upside down and repaint it red. Our Washington wouldn’t look like the Democrat-controlled playground it’s become it’d be a stronghold of liberty, a place where our kids could grow up free, not drowning in progressive nonsense.

And here’s the kicker: this is our moment. In my previous article, I laid out the facts Democrats in Nationally are at an all-time low in popularity, scraping by with just 27% support. Twenty-seven percent! That’s a collapse, a crack in their armor, a golden opportunity for us to seize control and take this state back. Their grip is slipping, and we’ve got 3.2 million voters Republicans and swing folks combined who could bury them if we’d just show up. But it’s not gonna happen if we don’t move.

Don’t get me wrong election integrity is massive. It’s a hill worth fighting on, and thank you, President Trump, for the recent Executive Order tackling it head-on. That’s a huge win, a step toward ensuring our votes actually count. But here’s the hard truth: all that doesn’t matter if we can’t mobilize a force to get people to turn out and vote! We can have the tightest elections in history, but if our 1.6 million Republicans and 1.6 million swing voters stay home, we’re still screwed. Integrity’s only half the battle turnout is the other half, and right now, we’re losing it.

So why aren’t we winning already? Because too many of us way too many are sitting at home, arms crossed, whining about “stolen elections” and “voter fraud” while doing nothing to change it. You expect a tiny crew of roughly 1,500 diehards across this massive state to carry the whole load organizing, canvassing, fighting while the rest of you kick back and watch. And when those 1,500 warriors don’t pull off the impossible, or don’t do it exactly to your liking, what do you do? You slap ‘em with the “RINO” label, call them sellouts, and go back to doom-scrolling X or ranting on Facebook. That’s not a strategy, folks that’s a surrender.

Let me be blunt: whining doesn’t win elections. Blaming doesn’t flip seats. Calling everyone a RINO from your recliner doesn’t save Washington State. Action does. Hard work does. And right now, with Democrats at 27% and our numbers in the millions, we’ve got a chance we can’t afford to waste. Ten thousand of us hitting 266 households each isn’t some wild fantasy it’s a plan. It’s doable. It’s within reach. But it’s not gonna happen if you’d rather sit there, stewing in your frustration, expecting someone else to fix it. We need more than the rough estimate of 1,500 people I’m saying are out there working we need you.

Here’s my challenge to every pissed-off Republican in Washington State: Make this a priority and get in the fight! Can I get 10,000 of us off our couches? I don’t know, but I will die trying. Download the Liberty Rising App today from whatever app store you use on your phone right now, not tomorrow. Start knocking on doors. Pick up your phone and make some calls. Fire off texts to voters. Tell them who’s running, why it matters, and how they can cast their ballots for freedom. You don’t need a political science degree or a fancy title just a little grit and a lot of heart. We’ve got the tools, we’ve got the people, and the stakes are laid out crystal clear. This isn’t just about one election; it’s about the future of our state, our families, and our way of life.

Benjamin Franklin warned us centuries ago: “A Republic, if YOU can keep it.” That’s not a throwaway line it’s a call to arms. We can keep it, but not if you’re too busy griping about the last election to fight for the next one. Not if you’re content to let 1,500 people do the work of 1.6 million. Not if you’re more interested in blaming “RINOs” than being the solution. We’ve got 2,660,515 households out there waiting for someone to show up, shake their hand, and say, “Your vote can change everything.” Ten thousand of us can reach them all 266 doors each and turn Washington into the state we know it can be, especially with Democrats weaker than they’ve been in decades.

You might say, “But Matt, what are you doing to lead by example?” Lead by example, you say? Well, I’ve personally knocked on over 50,000 doors in the last five years since I jumped into this political journey. I’m not asking for something I think is impossible I’m asking for what I know is attainable if people could just see that they can make a difference.

So, Republicans of Washington, are you pissed off enough yet? Are you sick of watching our values get trampled while we sit on the sidelines? Good then prove it. Get up. Get out. Download the Liberty Rising app and start knocking. Call voters. Text them. Harvest ballots. Flip seats. We can take this state back, but it’s on us all 1.6 million of us, not just the 1,500 who’ve been breaking their backs. With Democrats at an all-time low of 27% and President Trump’s election integrity push behind us, this is our shot, our moment to strike. Let’s stop complaining and start winning. Our Republic’s counting on it are you in?