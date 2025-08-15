Washington Republicans, we sparked a fire with our call to action: no more waiting for the RNC or state party to rescue us. No more begging for party handouts while rejecting government welfare. The battle to reclaim Washington starts with us, this plan was forged by grassroots warriors in Central Washington, fighting in the foxholes of our counties, cities, and school boards. Now, let's fuel that fire into a powerful movement with a clear, bold vision: the Reclaim Washington platform. This isn't just a plan; it's a rallying cry for every Washingtonian, regardless of their beliefs, to take back our state from top-down control and build a future that honors all.

Our mission is simple: protect the full spectrum of personal rights, property, autonomy, and intellectual freedom, for every individual while ensuring no one's worldview is forced on others through government policy. Whether you're a rancher in Okanogan, a coder in Bellevue, or a parent in Tacoma, your freedom to live by your values is sacred. We're done with Olympia's one-size-fits-all mandates. We're here to reclaim Washington for ALL Washingtonians, and we're doing it from the ground up with hustle, grit, and a platform that puts people first.

The Reclaim Washington Platform: Our Battle Plan

We laid out the challenge: stop whining, start working. Knock on 10,000 doors. Raise $50,000 in your county. Train with Center for Self Governance or the Leadership Institute to become political warriors. Now, let's give you the blueprint to make it happen. The Reclaim Washington platform isn't about reacting to Bob Ferguson's regulatory overreach; it's about building a better Washington, plank by plank, rooted in local control and individual liberty. Here's how we fight.

Plank 1: Reclaim Parenthood and Childhood

Our kids aren't pawns of the state. They belong to families, and families belong to communities, not bureaucrats. We'll codify parental authority over education, healthcare, and moral upbringing. No more state-imposed ideologies like gender nonsense in schools or unsafe policies that harm our kids. We'll push for curriculum transparency, tax relief for parents, and protections from conception to age 18.

Why it matters: A state that sidelines parents steals childhood. We won't co-parent with Olympia.

Plank 2: Reclaim Safety and Security

Safety is the foundation of liberty. Every Washingtonian deserves to walk their streets without fear. We'll repeal soft-on-crime policies, fund county sheriffs and local law enforcement, and tackle the drug and mental health crises with real solutions, not excuses. We'll protect your right to self-defense and ensure the law shields the innocent, not the lawless.

Why it matters: Without order, there's no opportunity. Safety isn't a privilege; it's a promise.

Plank 3: Reclaim Economy and Energy

Washington thrives when we unleash its potential. We'll slash red tape, end ESG mandates that punish farmers and small businesses, and restore energy independence with hydro, nuclear, and natural gas. From trades apprenticeships to rural economic development, we'll make every county a place where workers and families prosper.

Why it matters: We need a liberated economy, not a managed one that only serves Seattle.

Plank 4: Reclaim Affordable and Accessible Healthcare

Healthcare should be affordable, accessible, and free from bureaucratic control. We'll audit Medicaid for waste, repeal costly mandates, and promote private and faith-based alternatives. From rural telehealth to protecting doctor-patient relationships, we'll put patients, not politicians, first.

Why it matters: Freedom in healthcare means choice and affordability for all.

Plank 5: Reclaim Government Transparency and Fiscal Responsibility

Taxpayers deserve to know how every dollar is spent. We'll demand real-time budget dashboards, ban backroom bills, and enforce balanced budgets. No more taxpayer-funded lobbying or bloated agencies. We'll clean house and put the people back in charge.

Why it matters: If we track our groceries to the penny, the government should too.

Plank 6: Reclaim Local Control and Self-Governance

Power belongs to the people, not distant bureaucrats or global agendas. We'll protect local autonomy in education, zoning, and energy. We'll ban outside money from influencing our elections and create citizen-led oversight panels. From secure voter registration to rejecting international mandates, we'll keep Washington free.

Why it matters: The further government gets from the people, the less it serves them.

Why This Fight Works

This platform bridges rural and urban, conservative and moderate, faith-based and secular. It's rooted in values, stewardship, family, order, truth, liberty, without alienating anyone. It doesn't just call out Ferguson's top-down failures; it builds a better Washington with strength and dignity. We're not waiting for the state party to fund us or the RNC to notice us. We're hustling, door by door, dollar by dollar, to flip school boards, city councils, county commissions, and eventually the statehouse and senate. We need to Reclaim Washington!

The Call to Arms: Get to WORK!

Washingtonians, this is our fight. No saviors are coming. Stop expecting party handouts and start doing the work. Join your local GOP. Volunteer for campaigns. Run for office. Train with Center for Self Governance or the Leadership Institute. Knock on 10,000 doors. Raise $50,000 for your county. Build alliances with parents, business owners, and neighbors. In the trenches, inch by inch, day by day, we'll reclaim Washington for ALL. Let's get to work!

Share this if you're ready to fight. Join the Reclaim Washington Coalition in the comments and let's keep the revolution rolling!