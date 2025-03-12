Central Washington Conservative

User's avatar
Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
Mar 12

Good job Matt!

Patti Jo McGrath's avatar
Patti Jo McGrath
Mar 12

I agree Matt. I used to show up at the monthly homeless coalition meetings downtown even though I live out in county. This was back in 2015/2016. I couldn’t really tell that they were making progress and whoever did minutes and old business and new business never rounded back to answering and finishing the business from the prior meetings. That’s a big NO SOLUTION march forward. So I mentioned it and promptly got told to keep my voice to myself as a county observer. Funny thing about that… I’m a city medical worker and I know what I know. I’ve thought about re-involving myself as there are some awesome programs in other states. But changed my mind due to the attitudes. Too bad the powers that be in this area do not think they need to hear different approaches and ideas. Their loss and they’ll keep circling the drain dragging more down with the status quo. I’ll spend my altruistic energy in church and through personally helping others that I can.

