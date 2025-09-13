My heart burns with rage and grief over the evil tearing our nation apart. The assassination of my friend Charlie Kirk, the slaughter of kids in schools, the poison of political violence, it’s all a gut punch to everything we stand for. Enough is enough! This isn’t just about Charlie’s death, though it cuts deep. It’s about every innocent life stolen by hate, every soul silenced by fear. Republicans aren’t just focused on Charlie, no matter what people say. All of it is evil. No one should take innocent lives, ever. This isn’t a time for gotcha games or pointing fingers. This is a battle cry for all Americans to rise up, reject the ideologies of evil, and take our country back. We deserve to speak truth without a target on our backs.

Charlie Kirk’s Murder: A Personal Loss, A National Wake-Up Call

On September 10, 2025, my friend Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University. At 31, he was a husband, a father, a warrior for free speech, taking on college campuses with his Prove Me Wrong debates. When that bullet stole him, it didn’t just break his wife Erika’s heart, it shattered something in all of us in America. The shooter, Tyler Robinson, was caught quick, but the damage is done. Personally, like many others, I have broken into tears many times this week. This was an attack on our God given right to stand up and speak, no matter who we are.

Here in Eastern Washington, we are no strangers to being dismissed by the Western side of the state, our values mocked by those who do not understand us. Charlie understood. He stood beside us and spoke for us. Now he is gone, taken by the same hatred we see festering in so many places. Some, shamefully, even cheered online. That behavior has consequences, and rightly so.

The Department of Homeland Security’s 2025 report warns that extremists target anyone who dares to speak out. Violence against people for their beliefs is not just a headline, it is a warning that freedom is fragile. We cannot let any life be taken in vain.

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s wife, put it powerfully: “The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

School Shootings: Our Kids Deserve Better

This isn’t just about Charlie, and don’t let anyone tell you conservatives only care about one tragedy. Every innocent life taken is a wound on our soul. School shootings are ripping our kids from us, 100 incidents in 2025, 32 dead, 98 wounded. On the same day, a Colorado kid shot two classmates before ending his own life.

We’re not here to play the blame game. This is about the darkness in our culture, hate spewed online, division stoked by loudmouths who profit off chaos. Our kids are drowning in it, and some lash out in ways that haunt us all. We’ve got to fight for a world where schools are sanctuaries, not slaughterhouses. That starts with us, demanding better, refusing to let evil win.

Political Violence: Evil Doesn’t Pick Sides

Political violence is a plague, and it is not a partisan issue. Between 2024 and 2025 alone, we have seen attempted assassinations of President Trump, attacks on congressmen, plots against journalists, Democratic state representatives gunned down, and now the assassination of Charlie it’s part of a sick pattern. The Washington Post calls it a new age of political violence, and they’re right. Scroll through X, and it’s a war zone of words, neighbors calling neighbors traitors or extremists. That’s not America. That’s not us.

This isn’t about left or right. Evil doesn’t care who you vote for. It thrives when we tear each other apart. Experts warn each act of violence fuels the next, a wildfire we’ve got to stomp out. We’re not here to say I told you so. We’re here to say no more. No one, liberal, conservative, or anything else, should die for their beliefs.

Rhetoric: Stop Fanning the Flames

Words are the spark that lights this fire. Across America, the rhetoric’s turned vicious. Call someone a fascist, commie, or enemy of the people, and you’re not just arguing, you’re arming hate. Charlie was smeared as a hate-monger by his enemies, and I can’t help but think that made his killer feel righteous. I’m not for shutting anyone up, I’m for talking like we’re neighbors, not combatants. Social media’s a cesspool, turning debates into death threats. We’ve got to cool this down, not because we’re soft, but because we’re strong enough to choose better.

Government Weaponization: Betraying Our Trust

Then there’s the government, twisted into a club to bash opponents. As a conservative, I’ve watched agencies under Obama and Biden go after folks like me, Senator Grassley called it out, saying taxpayer money funded this nonsense. But let’s not kid ourselves, some on our side play dirty too. With plans to turn the DOJ into a loyalist machine, make my blood boil. That’s not the limited government I signed up for. It’s betrayal, plain and simple.

In Yakima, we just want to live, raise our kids, work, run our farms, worship in peace, without some D.C. suit labeling us extremists because of our vote. The White House and some in Congress are pushing reforms to stop this abuse, but it’s not happening fast enough. We need a government that protects us all, not one that picks winners and losers based on politics. Labels like insurrectionist or radical, or a threat to democracy have to go, they’re fuel for division, and I’m done with it.

Rise Up: A Fire to Reclaim Our Country

Enough is enough. This is our line in the sand. We are not only mourning Charlie or the children lost to school shootings; we are standing for every innocent life and every voice silenced by fear. This is not about scoring points, it is about ending the evil that has taken root. We reject it with every fiber of our being, across this great nation.

Charlie Kirk was my friend, and his fight for free speech is now ours. We will honor him by speaking boldly, loving fiercely, and standing united. We want our children safe in school, our streets free of violence, and our government serving the people rather than the powerful. We want neighbors helping neighbors, not hating them. Let us take that fire and spread it, building an America where no one fears for their life because of their beliefs.

This is our moment. Rise up, America. Reject hate, resist evil. For Charlie, for our kids, for our future, we refuse to let division win. Let us take our country back, together.

We must end the weaponization of labels and government. No one should ever face violence for exercising their God-given right to speak. This climate of hostility and intimidation has gone too far. Leaders must stand up, speak out, and demand accountability. Silence in the face of violence is complicity. If we do not draw the line here, then when?

I’ll close with this, I hope we can come together, remembering our shared love for country, for one another, and for all of humanity. I pray this time will renew our commitment to kindness and to living out the hope we find in Christ. And if you do not yet know Jesus, Charlie was all about Jesus and wanted everyone to know Jesus. My prayer for our country is that we discover Jesus.