Central Washington Conservative

Central Washington Conservative

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WTPlearn
Jun 29

Great insights. Another reason for a Representative voice from the Counties, to be restored back into the State Senate.

http://CountiesFirst.com

Stop the #Gerrymandering of state senate seats.

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