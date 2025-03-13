Last night, while you were asleep—kissing your kids goodnight, grinding to pay the bills, or praying for a state that’s lost its mind—the Washington House Democrats pulled a stunt so slimy it’d make a sewer rat gag. At 2:17 AM, they rammed HB 1296 through, a bill that’s a blatant, sneering middle finger to every parent in Washington. They took Initiative 2081 (I-2081), our Parents’ Bill of Rights—forged by over 500,000 signatures from every inch of this state—and gutted it in the shadows. Half a million of us—moms, dads, grandparents—signed that measure, screaming for our kids, and they torched it because they’re too cowardly to face us in daylight. This isn’t a “cleanup”; it’s a heist. And we’re done swallowing their poison.

This isn’t a blog post—it’s a war cry, a firestorm aimed at the blue reign of terror strangling Olympia. It’s for every parent—red, blue, or just seething with fury. I-2081, passed in March 2024 and effective June 6, 2024, was our triumph: 15 rights to see our kids’ school materials, to know when they’re sick or in danger, to be part of their lives (source: The Columbian, Feb 17, 2025). We forced it through with 500,000 signatures, a tidal wave of will. Now, HB 1296—passed in a 2:17 AM sneak attack—tears it apart. They thought we’d sleep through their betrayal. They thought we’d shrug it off. They thought wrong.

Here’s their contempt laid bare: Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, sneered at Republican amendment 382, which would’ve guaranteed our access to educational materials, saying, “Frankly, I am sick and tired of hearing about parent access.” Sick and tired, Lillian? We’re the ones who signed I-2081, who demanded our voices, who trusted you to serve us—not spit on us. House Democrats killed that amendment, slamming the door on our right to know what’s taught to our kids. They want you blind, docile, and out of the way.

It gets darker. House Democrats voted down an amendment to HB 1296 that would’ve required school districts to immediately notify parents if a student is the victim of sexual misconduct by a school employee. Not tomorrow, not after they’ve covered their tracks—right now. They said no. Imagine your child, betrayed by someone they trusted, and the school keeps you clueless while they craft their story. Ortiz-Self claimed it might “impede” investigations—a flimsy excuse with no backbone, just a shield for their control (sentiment from mynorthwest.com, Feb 4, 2025).

Then there’s Amendment 420: Parents have a right to know before medical services or medications are offered to their child. Simple, right? House Democrats voted NO. They’d rather some school quack pump your kid with drugs or drag them to a clinic without a word to you. They’re not just hiding books—they’re hiding needles, and they don’t care if you’re outraged.

And this: they rejected requiring schools to offer monthly weekend and evening hours for us to review textbooks, curriculum, and materials. Too much hassle for them, apparently. Too bad for parents working late who can’t pop in at 9 AM. They’d rather keep us guessing, locked out, while they shape our kids’ minds.

Here’s the gut punch: House Democrats introduced and passed an amendment to HB 1296 that removes the requirement to notify parents if there’s an allegation their child was sexually abused by a school employee outside of school. If a teacher assaults your kid after hours, they can sit on it—no call, no warning, nothing. This isn’t “privacy”—it’s a predator’s hall pass, and they’re handing it out with glee.

Parents, this is our breaking point. Operation Kick the Left Out of Olympia starts NOW. To the House Republican Caucus, the Senate Republican Caucus, the Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP), and every Republican-backed nonprofit and PAC: we rise as one, or we lose our kids. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nailed it on August 23, 2024, when he said, “Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.” This is our creed—our kids are worth more than any feud, any divide. This isn’t about a few seats—It’s about an ALL-OUT CRUSADE against EVERY LAST DEMOCRAT in 2026. We’re not begging for mercy; we’re dismantling their grip and seizing Olympia back for our kids and kin.

As WAGOP Political Director, I’m drawing my line: I will DIE on this field to remove every last Democrat who voted for this downright middle finger to parents. Every single one who raised their hand for HB 1296, who scoffed at our 500,000 signatures, who dared to think they could steal our kids—they’re my target, and I’ll fight until they’re gone or I’m in the ground. This isn’t a gig; it’s a blood oath. I’m calling every Republican ally to join me in this do-or-die stand.

You Democrats royally screwed the pooch. Parenthood doesn’t end—not at 18, not at 80, not ever. I’ve asked parents across this state—Democrats, Republicans, independents—when it stops. They roar: NEVER. It’s not a right you can erase with your 2:17 AM schemes. It’s a fire you’ve turned into an inferno, and it’s racing toward you. I-2081 was our demand to shield our kids. HB 1296 is your war on us—and we’re bringing the fight.

If HB 1296 becomes law, it’s your day of reckoning—the moment we carve in granite as the start of your end. YOU CAN’T HAVE OUR CHILDREN. They’re not your guinea pigs, your pawns, your tools for some twisted dream. They’re ours—ours to raise with love, ours to protect from your grip, ours to defend with every ounce of our soul. We’ll fund this war with every dime we’ve got, hit every doorstep, and drown every ballot box until you’re history.

Parents of Washington, this is our time. We CAN do this. We MUST do this. Our kids aren’t just at risk—they’re under siege, and we’re their last line. The Democrats thought they could crush us, silence us, own us. They’ve misjudged us so bad it’d be hilarious—if it weren’t so sick. 2026 isn’t an election—it’s a parental uprising that’ll tear Olympia apart. With the House Republican Caucus, Senate Republican Caucus, WAGOP, and every ally locked in, we’ll bury the blue reign of terror under a mountain of votes. We’re not fighting for glory—we’re fighting for our kids, and that’s a blaze you can’t quench.

So, to the WA House Democrats: enjoy your 2:17 AM coup. Gloat over HB 1296. Smirk at gutting I-2081. It’s the last time you’ll feel smug. We’re coming for you—louder than a war horn, angrier than a wounded beast, and more relentless than a tsunami. With every Republican united under RFK Jr.’s truth and my vow to fight to the end, we’re ending your reign in 2026. You woke the wrong monster, you child-stealing tyrants. Pack your bags—500,000 furious parents, fueled by every ounce of Republican firepower I can muster as WAGOP Political Director, are locking in your political doom, and we’re driving it home with unstoppable resolve to replace you; that is my promise.