House Bill 1531 has bulldozed its way through Washington’s House and Senate and now sits on Governor Bob Ferguson’s desk like a vulture poised to pick apart your rights. It’s framed as a measure to “preserve the ability of public officials to address communicable diseases,” but don’t buy the spin this is a ruthless power grab dressed up in public health language. If Ferguson signs it, we’re staring down a future where mandates are imposed by fiat, and dissent is treated like a crime. The felony charges brought against Tim Hazelo after he challenged a mask rule during the 2024 general election in Island County won’t be an outlier they’ll be the model.

This bill gives unelected bureaucrats unchecked authority to impose health mandates, vaccines, masks, and quarantines without your consent. Critics on X are calling it what it is: an assault on informed choice. It would allow the state to ignore personal beliefs, medical history, and even doctor recommendations, all under the vague banner of “public safety.” This isn’t about health. It’s about power.

Your freedom is on the chopping block. Your body. Your decisions. Your right to say “no.” We’ve seen this before so-called “temporary” powers that drag on for years, vilifying anyone who refuses to comply. HB 1531 cements that framework into law, giving health officials the ability to control your life with no accountability.

Take Island County: Hazelo, a former GOP chair and election observer, was physically removed from the elections office and later charged with felony criminal trespass all for refusing to wear a mask after being denied access to the vote-counting room. A simple disagreement escalated into prosecution. If this bill becomes law, similar crackdowns on peaceful resistance will become far more common. The real kicker? There wasn’t a statewide health emergency declared that warranted masks, yet Hazelo is now facing felony charges.

The sponsors of this bill Bronoske, Berry, Reed, Macri, and others think fear justifies authoritarianism. They’re counting on the next “pandemic panic” to trigger their expanded powers. HB 1531 is dangerously vague, allowing officials to declare health emergencies at will, with no meaningful checks. That’s not public safety it’s tyranny in a lab coat.

Constitutional voices on X are calling this a betrayal of Article 1, Section 1 of the Washington Constitution: “All political power is inherent in the people.” But HB 1531 flips that on its head, handing your rights to unelected officials with no obligation to listen to you.

And the hypocrisy? It’s staggering. These lawmakers shout “my body, my choice” when it fits their agenda but when it comes to your medical freedom, they’re all too ready to steamroll it. Where’s the informed consent? The exemptions? The transparency? Buried. This bill would allow mandates to be issued without justification. It’s a blank check for control, ready to be cashed at the first sign of panic.

But this fight isn’t over. Governor Ferguson can still veto HB 1531 and we need to make sure he hears us. Call his office at 360-902-4111 or visit governor.wa.gov. Tell him HB 1531 is a betrayal of our values and a threat to our liberty. The phone lines are already lighting up. X is full of voices demanding he kill the bill. Ferguson supported mandates as Attorney General but now he’s Governor. And even governors bow to public pressure when it’s loud enough.

HB 1531 isn’t about protecting health. It’s about locking down control. It creates a Washington where standing your ground makes you a target and freedom becomes a relic. Unless this bill is vetoed, we’ll see more prosecutions like Hazelo’s and fewer chances to resist.

This is the line. Flood Ferguson’s office. Raise the alarm. Demand a veto. If we don’t stop it now, we may not get another shot.